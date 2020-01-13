|
SEWELL, Allan Charles (Lidley). Peacefully on Friday 10th January 2020 surrounded by his loving family, aged 85 years. Darling husband and soulmate of Jan for 62 years. Very much loved dad of Cheryl and Alex, Tania and Rosanne, and Mark and Deborah. Much loved Lidley of Rachel, Simon, and Helen; Kate, and Laura; Nicholas, Verity, and Timothy. Great grandad of Violette. Special thanks to Polly and the Team at Papamoa Beach Village Care Centre and Dr Mike Newman for the wonderful care of Allan. A funeral service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 15th January at 2.00pm. Messages to the Sewell family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 13, 2020