Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Allan John MacDougall. (John CARMICHAEL Notice
CARMICHAEL, Allan John MacDougall. (John) Passed away peacefully in Tauranga on 18 August 2019 aged 89, after a brief decline, and attended by family and friends. Te Puke orchardist, former Oparau farmer. Loved husband of the late Allison. Cherished dad of Sharon, Ian (deceased) and Heather. Adored "John-Dad" to his grandchildren Amy, Becky, Virginia, Jason, Catherine, John and Clay, son-in- law Tom and nine great grandchildren. Always a provider, he enabled opportunities for his much loved family. We remember him for his love, loyalty, determination and integrity and his many achievements - amazing sportsman, pioneering farmer and family patriarch. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Saturday 24 August at 1:30pm. Communication to the Carmichael Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 21, 2019
