BRYAN, Alma May. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 26th October 2020 in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Bryan, late of Arohena. Cherished Mum of Betty, Lin, Julian (Oropi) Aileen Cloherty (Tutukaka), Phyllis and Wayne Bennett (Te Awamutu). Loved stepmum of the late Lorna, Jean, and Coral. loved Granma to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and gr gr grandchildren. Sadly missed. A celebration of Alma's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 30th October at 11am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. All communications to the Bryan family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 28, 2020