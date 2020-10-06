|
JULIAN, Alva Joyce. (nee Hay) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Summerset by the Sea, Katikati on 4 October 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Cherished mum and mother-in-law of Doug and the late Nita, Joanne, the late Carolyn, Raewyn, Denize and Keith. Treasured Nana and Grandma to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Katikati RSA, on Thursday 8 October 2020 at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation. For those who would like to say farewell to Joyce, you are welcome to visit her at Denize and Keith's, 204E Beach Road, Katikati, on Wednesday 7 October 2020. The kindness, care and compassion of the Summerset staff has been sincerely appreciated by Joyce and the family.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 6, 2020