HAPETA, Amanda Louise. Passed away at the Sth Canterbury Hospice Timaru on Monday, November 25, 2019 surrounded by love. A precious eldest daughter of Marina Jones, and Robert Hapeta, beloved granddaughter of Kathleen Walters, and Marina Hapeta. A caring, strong and loyal big sister of Daniel, Caleb, Monique, Hannah, and sister in law of Abhilash, and Ashley. A devoted loving aunt to Makayla; Halaina, Joseph, Elijah, Abhishek, Indira, and Esha.Cherished niece of Robynne, Dennise, Angela, Uncle Billy, and Uncle Jacob A close friend to Irene, Melissa, Frances, Ebony and loved by her feline companion Bobbles. Messages to 153 Tirau Street, Putaruru, Sth Waikato 3411. At Amanda's request a private cremation has been held. Mainland Funeral Services - Timaru 0800 WITHCARE
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 27, 2019