Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Andrew Frederick. (Andy) COURT

Andrew Frederick. (Andy) COURT
COURT, Andrew Frederick. (Andy) Passed away peacefully on 29th May 2019 in his 79th year in the Althorp Village. Dearly loved husband to Beryl. Devoted father to Cheryl, Julian and Pauline. A special grandad and great grandad. A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held at the Otumoetai Baptist Church, 241 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga, at 11am on Wednesday 5th June. Messages to the Court family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 1, 2019
