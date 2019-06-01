|
COURT, Andrew Frederick. (Andy) Passed away peacefully on 29th May 2019 in his 79th year in the Althorp Village. Dearly loved husband to Beryl. Devoted father to Cheryl, Julian and Pauline. A special grandad and great grandad. A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held at the Otumoetai Baptist Church, 241 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga, at 11am on Wednesday 5th June. Messages to the Court family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 1, 2019