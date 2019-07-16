|
McKNIGHT, Andrew Thomas (Andy). Passed away peacefully on 14th July aged 80. Loved husband of Georgina, father of Janine, Trudy, Warren and the late Andrea, stepfather of Craig Purvis, Nicola Lacy, and Michele Arnold. A loved grandad and great grandad. Many thanks to the staff at Oakland for their wonderful care of Andy. A service for Andy will be held at the Omanu Golf Club, Matapihi Road, Thursday 18th July at 2pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the McKnight Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 16, 2019