Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELA BRYCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELA BRYCE

Add a Memory
ANGELA BRYCE Notice
BRYCE, Angela. Passed away at home in Te Puke on Thursday 6th August 2020 aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Jim. Beloved mother and mother in law of the late Ursula, Kirsten and Peter, Laurene, and Nicole and David. Much loved Nan Nan of Shane, Claudia, Flynn, Stella, Kowhai, Seth, and Solomon. A service for Angela will be held at Te Puke Methodist Church, 2 Oroua Street Te Puke, on Tuesday 11th August at 10.30am, followed by burial at New Te Puke Cemetery, Dudley Vercoe Drive. Messages to the Bryce family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -