BRYCE, Angela. Passed away at home in Te Puke on Thursday 6th August 2020 aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Jim. Beloved mother and mother in law of the late Ursula, Kirsten and Peter, Laurene, and Nicole and David. Much loved Nan Nan of Shane, Claudia, Flynn, Stella, Kowhai, Seth, and Solomon. A service for Angela will be held at Te Puke Methodist Church, 2 Oroua Street Te Puke, on Tuesday 11th August at 10.30am, followed by burial at New Te Puke Cemetery, Dudley Vercoe Drive. Messages to the Bryce family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 8, 2020