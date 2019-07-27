Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita FLAVELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Mary FLAVELL

Add a Memory
Anita Mary FLAVELL Notice
FLAVELL, Anita Mary. Passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in Te Puke on 18 July 2019. A beloved sister and much-loved Auntie and friend of many. A memorial service to celebrate Anita's life will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Thursday 15 August 2019 at 11.30 am. Please consider donations to The Parkinsons Society P.O. Box 714 7th Avenue Tauranga or can be left at Anita's service. Anita was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.