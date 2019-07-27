|
|
FLAVELL, Anita Mary. Passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in Te Puke on 18 July 2019. A beloved sister and much-loved Auntie and friend of many. A memorial service to celebrate Anita's life will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Thursday 15 August 2019 at 11.30 am. Please consider donations to The Parkinsons Society P.O. Box 714 7th Avenue Tauranga or can be left at Anita's service. Anita was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 27, 2019