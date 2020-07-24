Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna OVERES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Maria (nee Veldt) (Annie) OVERES

Add a Memory
Anna Maria (nee Veldt) (Annie) OVERES Notice
OVERES, Anna Maria (Annie) (nee Veldt). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on Tuesday 21 July 2020. Aged 88 years. Cherished wife of Jan (John) for 64 years. Precious mother of Anita, Helen and Johnnie (deceased). Loved and respected mother-in-law of Ted (Canada) and Michel and Lucy (the Netherlands). Dearly loved Oma of all her eight grandchildren and two gorgeous great granddaughters. A farewell for Annie will be held at 11am on Monday 27 July at the Papamoa Beach Retirement Village, corner of Parton Road and Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa. Grateful thanks to the caring staff of the Village and Care Centre and the excellent team at Tauranga Hospital. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -