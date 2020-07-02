|
|
JOBSON, Anne Cameron. In loving memory of Anne. Loving lifetime partner of Keith, loving Mum of Blair, Nik, Nessie and proud Grandmother of Mia. Devoted step-mum of Kate, Jane and Steven, cherished by Tony, Natarsha, Ruby and Sylvie, Andy and Tarsha the dog. Her kindness and her memory will live on forever. Annie passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, Tuesday 30th June, surrounded by her family. A service will be held Saturday 4th July at 1pm - at RSA Katikati. Donations in lieu of flowers, all communications to Elliotts Funeral Services, Katikati.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 2, 2020