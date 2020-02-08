Home

Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Anne Dorothea Julia CLARKE

CLARKE, Anne Dorothea Julia. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 2nd February 2020 in Mount Maunganui. Adored wife of the late Basil. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Steve and Elizabeth, Dave and Tracy, Wendy and Marty, and Sue and Warren. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 7. 'Family is where life begins and love never ends' A private family service and cremation for Anne has been held. All communication to the Clarke family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 8, 2020
