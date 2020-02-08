|
CLARKE, Anne Dorothea Julia. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 2nd February 2020 in Mount Maunganui. Adored wife of the late Basil. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Steve and Elizabeth, Dave and Tracy, Wendy and Marty, and Sue and Warren. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 7. 'Family is where life begins and love never ends' A private family service and cremation for Anne has been held. All communication to the Clarke family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 8, 2020