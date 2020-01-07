|
TOY Anne-Marie (nee Freeman). 1945 - 2020. Passed peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on the 2 January 2020. Loved by all who loved her. Mother to Vicki, Melanie and Duncan, Partner to John. A funeral service for Anne will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga on Saturday 18 January at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Anne to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Tauranga would be appreciated. Communication to the Anne-Marie Toy Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 7, 2020