FINLAYSON- SMITH, Annette Heather (Anna). Passed away at Tauranga Hospital on 12 November 2019 after a brief illness. Deeply loved daughter of Heather and John Smith (both deceased). Loved sister of Ian and Kathy. Loved Aunt of Kenny and Kate, Georgie, Johnny, Angela and Tim, Stephen and Zoe. Great-Aunt of Fin, Callum, Isla, Kate, Emily and McKenzie. In accordance with Anna's wishes a private cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 14, 2019