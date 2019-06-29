|
MURRAY, ANNIE FISHER (Anne). On June 24, 2019 peacefully at Masterton Hospital in the Wairarapa. Our heartfelt thanks to the kind staff who cared for Anne. Beloved wife of the late Noel Murray. Mother and Mother in-law to John and Amy, David and Jo. Loving Grandmother to Conrad, Kayla, Baxter, Grace and Emily. Great Grandmother to Neve. Rest in Peace. An afternoon tea will be held in her memory, friends are welcome. Wednesday 3rd July, 4.30pm, Greerton Gardens Hall, 45 Greerton Road, Gate Pa, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2019