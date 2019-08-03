Home

JOHNSTON, Annie Frances (Frances). Passed away peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Saturday, July 27, 2019 surrounded by love. A loving partner and companion of Jack and an adored and cherished mother and mother in law of Harry (dec), Selwyn, Debbie and the late Dave Wilson, Shona, and Cheryl Smith and Michael Yost. An extra special Nanny to her grand and great grandchildren. "What a friend we have in Jesus" Messages to 18 School Road, Fairlie 7925. At Frances's request a private family farewell will be held. Mainland Funeral Services - Timaru 0800 WITHCARE
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 3, 2019
