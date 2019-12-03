Home

CHAMPION, Arnold George. (Arnie) Of Tauranga (formerly Pahiatua). Born 17 August 1938. Loved husband of 56 years of Rae. Father, Father-in- law and Grandfather (Narn) to Philip, Jeanine - Bain, Heath and Aiden; Glynn and Di - Samuel and Luke; Debi and Quintin - Bradley, Brooke, Flynn and Addison. After an emotional Roller Coaster ride and a very long goodbye, he is now at peace. Special thanks to the staff who cared for him in his final almost 7 years. His service was held yesterday. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be welcome. Messages to: Simply Cremations PO Box 13555 Tauranga 3141.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 3, 2019
