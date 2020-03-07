|
WINTERBURN, Arnold. Passed away peacefully on 4 March 2020 in his 76th year during his stay in Waipuna Hospice. Treasured husband of Molly, loved son of the late Stanley and Clarenda, centre sibling of Dorothy, George, Alfred, Desmond, Carole, Susan, and Stanley. Much loved uncle. Born in South Kirkby, Yorkshire, England. Enjoyed 49 happy years in NZ. A memorial service to celebrate Arnold's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Thursday 12 March 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated. All messages to the Winterburn family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 7, 2020