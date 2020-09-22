|
BEKX, Arnoldus Franciscus. (Arie) On 17 September 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Much loved father of Tony, Jacky, Patrice, Peter (deceased) and their families. Loved Opa of Nikolai, Olivia, Milly and Winter, and great Opa of Arie and Pia. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East ( the date should be 24th September at 1.30 pm NOT 1st October) followed by private cremation. Correspondence to Tony Bekx, P.O. Box 4255, Hamilton East.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 22, 2020