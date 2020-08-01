Home

Service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Rd
Tauranga
Arthur John (John) WILES

Arthur John (John) WILES Notice
WILES, Arthur John (John). Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 30th July 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Much loved mother and mother in law of Diane and Chummy, Robert and Monique, Steven (deceased), Vonnie, Johnny, Ricky and Alvin. Treasured grandpa and poppa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for John will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Monday 3rd August at 10:30am. Messages to the Wiles family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 1, 2020
