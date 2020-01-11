|
ANGELL, Arthur Ronald (Ronnie). 28 July 1931 to 06 January 2020. Loved Father of Michael and Teresa (Raumati Beach) Malcolm and Kate (Taupiri) Joanne and Derek Tate (Ngaruawahia) Gillian and Kevin Bird (Cambodia) Kathryn and Mike Goessens (The Netherlands). Cared for and much loved by Joan Angell (Mt Maunganui). Grandfather of 13 Great Grandfather of 12. Private Cremation. Memorial service Wednesday 15th January 11 to 1pm Mt Baptist Church, Tui Street, Mt Maunganui details later. Correspondence c/- J Tate 185B Hakarimata Rd, RD1, Ngaruawahia 3793 or email [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 11, 2020