Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Elliotts Rosebank Chapel
25 Ninth Avenue
Tauranga
READ, Arthur William Charles. RAF WW2. Passed away peacefully at Cedar Manor on 4th January 2020. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen and the late June. Loved father and father in law of Christopher and Kate, Gena and Ross Campbell. Loving grandad of Abbey, and Stephanie. A service for Arthur will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, on Tuesday 7th January at 1pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to Read Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 6, 2020
