MISCHEWSKI, Audrey Ella. On 18 June 2020, peacefully at Hodgson House, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted, much loved mum of Trevor and Pam, Mariee and Kevin, and Ross. Cherished nan of four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga, on Monday 22 June at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Communication to the Mischewski Family, c/o P.O. Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 19, 2020