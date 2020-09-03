|
GRAYBURN, Audrey. Passed away peacefully at Bob Owens Retirement Village, Tauranga, in her 95th year. Much loved wife of Tony. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Michael and Gail, Jenny and Sue. Loved Gran of her eight grandchildren: Andrea, Watson, Ben, Kate, Anna, Bron, Matt and Dave. Loved great Gran of seven great grandchildren: Aela, Holly, Levi, Ada, Penny, Jake and Cora. Special thanks to the staff at Bob Owens. A service for Audrey has been held. Communications to the Grayburn Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 3, 2020