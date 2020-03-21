Home

Audrey (Kinzett) KING

Audrey (Kinzett) KING Notice
KING, Audrey (nee Kinzett). Died peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on 19 March 2020, aged 91. Much loved wife of Wilbur (d), mum to Peter, Jeff (d) and Steve, and daughters- in-law Annemette, Barbara and Rose, grandmother/ grandmother in law to Nigel and Jess, Simon and Caro, Michael and Katie, and grandmother to Julia and Sarah (and Kate), great-grandmother to Xavier, Arlo, Wilbur, Barnaby and Monty. The family are planning to gather in private to remember and celebrate Audrey's life. She will be greatly missed. RIP.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 21, 2020
