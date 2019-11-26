|
HARRIS, Barbara Christine (Jill). In her 96th year, at Waiuku formerly of Tauranga and New Plymouth. Loved daughter of William and Winifred Carlyle, dearly loved wife of the Late Gilbert, loved mother of the Late Dr. John Harris (USA), Christine (Williams) and Sandra (Brown). Grandmother of Rebekkah, Belden, Don (USA), Chrys (UK), Matt, John, Candace (Sydney), Tim and Becky, and greatgrandmother of fourteen. One the last pioneers of the Waioeka Gorge Settlement. A long and eventful life. Jill's funeral will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Pukekohe, on Wednesday 27th November at 1:30pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 26, 2019