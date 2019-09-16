Home

Barbara Elspeth KOCE

Barbara Elspeth KOCE Notice
KOCE, Barbara Elspeth. Passed away suddenly on 13 September 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved Wife of the late Trevor Koce. Adored Mother of Jeff and Grace, Paul and Delwyn. Treasured Nana of Hinerangi, Ararina, Kahureremoa, Te Aria, Maiora and Te Reimana, Ashlyn, Harper and Callaghan. A service for Elspeth will be held at Te Puke Methodist Church, Oroua St, Te Puke on Tuesday 17th (tomorrow) at 1:00pm followed by burial at Te Puke Cemetery. Messages to the Koce family C/- Po Box 650, Tauranga 3140.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 16, 2019
