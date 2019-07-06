Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Barbara Geraldine VIPOND

Barbara Geraldine VIPOND Notice
VIPOND, Barbara Geraldine. Further to notification on Wednesday, a Memorial Service for Barbara will be held at Osborne's Funeral Home, 197 Old Taupo Road from 11.00am- 1.00pm Saturday 27th July, 2019. The family would appreciate friends and family advising on attendance for catering, and also furnishing any photos of note via email to her son at [email protected] or text to +64 21 727 585, for possible inclusion in the service. A short celebration of Barbara's colourful life will take place afterward over refreshments, either at Osborne's, or at a location to be advised on the day, depending on attendee numbers. The family would again like to thank all those who have provided support and thoughts through this time. Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors Lower Hutt Ph: 04 566 3103
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 6, 2019
