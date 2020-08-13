Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara. GILLIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara. GILLIES

Add a Memory
Barbara. GILLIES Notice
GILLIES, Barbara. (nee Drayton) At Mt Maunganui on 11 August. Now at peace. Beloved mother and mother-in law of Jenine and Al, Carolyn and Kevin, Wayne and Sandra and Kelvin and Loretta. Grandmother of Nicola, Jonathan, Philip, Caitlin, Lauren, Callum, Anna-Leigh, Cember and Donald. Great grandmother of Leyland, Briar and Theo. The family is grateful for the care and compassion shown by the wonderful staff at Somervale Care Home. A private cremation will be held due to the current covid-19 restrictions.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -