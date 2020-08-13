|
GILLIES, Barbara. (nee Drayton) At Mt Maunganui on 11 August. Now at peace. Beloved mother and mother-in law of Jenine and Al, Carolyn and Kevin, Wayne and Sandra and Kelvin and Loretta. Grandmother of Nicola, Jonathan, Philip, Caitlin, Lauren, Callum, Anna-Leigh, Cember and Donald. Great grandmother of Leyland, Briar and Theo. The family is grateful for the care and compassion shown by the wonderful staff at Somervale Care Home. A private cremation will be held due to the current covid-19 restrictions.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 13, 2020