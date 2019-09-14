|
|
WAGSTAFF, Barbara Jean. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2019 in her 76th year. Dearly loved Wife of Keith. Adored Mother of Christine and John, Andrea and Darren, Craig and Sally. Treasured Nana of Holly, Josh, Enzo, Maisie, Henry and Lottie. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Bureta Rd, Tauranga on Monday 16th September at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. We would like to thank all those who cared for her in her final few months of life, especially Dr. Kerry Thomas for his compassion and care. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated www.waipuna- hospice.co.nz . Communications to the Wagstaff family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 14, 2019