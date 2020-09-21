|
SCHLIERIKE, BARBARA JOAN Peacefully in Tauranga on Friday 18th September 2020 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother of Craig and Grant; adored mother in law of Debbie and Jennie; and much loved grandma of Jacob and Daniel, and Isabel. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday 26th September at 2pm at The Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa Tauranga. Messages to the Schlierike family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 21, 2020