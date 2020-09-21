Home

Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Pyes Pa Tauranga
BARBARA JOAN SCHLIERIKE

SCHLIERIKE, BARBARA JOAN Peacefully in Tauranga on Friday 18th September 2020 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother of Craig and Grant; adored mother in law of Debbie and Jennie; and much loved grandma of Jacob and Daniel, and Isabel. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday 26th September at 2pm at The Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa Tauranga. Messages to the Schlierike family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 21, 2020
