Barbara Joy MULGREW

Barbara Joy MULGREW Notice
MULGREW, Barbara Joy. After a long and courageous battle passed away at home in Te Puke on 17 August 2020. Dearly loved wife for 52 years of Phillip and loving mother of Gavin, Janine, Glenn and Tristan. Mother in law to Vanessa, Rob, Jane and Martin. Nana to Tyler and Mack, Isobelle and Angus, Josie, Maddy and Beauden, Alexa and Hugo. A private service has been held. Donations can be sent to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz. Correspondence to the Mulgrew family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 24, 2020
