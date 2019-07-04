Home

More Obituaries for Barbara MANGOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Margaret (Margaret) MANGOS

Barbara Margaret (Margaret) MANGOS Notice
MANGOS, Barbara Margaret (Margaret). Peacefully at her home in Tauranga on the 3rd July 2019. Dearly loved wife of Leo. Much loved mother of Kerrin and Jane, Mark, Shelley and Steve Hughes, and Philip and Robyn. Treasured grandmother to her 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Eighteen years ago the "System" failed you, but for eighteen years you never failed us!! The family would appreciate you supporting the Waipuna Hospice as best you can. They have been so wonderful to Margaret. A service for Margaret will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday 5th July at 2:00pm, followed by private burial. Messages to the Mangos family C/- P O Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 4, 2019
