SWALE, Barbara. (nee Dobson) On the 19th October 2019, suddenly at home, in her 91st year. Daughter of Sadie and Reuben. Dearly loved wife of the late Allistair. Loved sister of the late Edith and Heath. Dearest and cherished mother of Margaret and Rae James, Lindsay and Carol, Wendy Bos, Janette and Bruce Lye, Allan and Nadine. Treasured Nana of 16 grandchildren and "Nana S" of 19 great grandchildren. Our rock. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Deep in our hearts our memories are kept. Of one we so loved and will never forget. A service for Barbara is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Friday 25 October at 10.00am. Communications to the Swale family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 22, 2019