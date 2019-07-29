|
|
BECK, Barry. Passed away peacefully on Friday 26 July 2019 at Radius Lexham Park, Katikati, surrounded by family. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Merle for 55 years. Adored father of Susan, Murray, Andrea, and father-in-law of Barry Keats and Leanne. Cherished Poppa of Scott, Sam and Hayley Keats. A service will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church Katikati on Thursday 1st August at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. Sincere thanks to the staff at Lexham for the support and care provided.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 29, 2019