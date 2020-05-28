|
DeLAHUNTY, Barry. Friday 22nd May 2020. My dear friend. In 6 short years you taught me so SO much. You helped me through some of my darkest times. I lent on you every Wednesday for your guidance, compassion and humour. You never wavered. You wore your heart on your sleeve, and your greatest love, was that of your family. There's people who give, there's people who teach …….. there's people who lead. And you did my man. You were the friend I'd always hoped for but never expected. Dan.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 28, 2020