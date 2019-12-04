|
EASTON, Barry John. Royal NZ Navy Service No. T19130. 17 May 1967 - 13 Dec 1976. Peacefully passed away on 30th November 2019 in Tauranga, surrounded by his loving family and friends, aged 68 years. Husband of the late Shiela, dearly loved father of Richard and Michael. Brother of Karol. Partner of Diane. Will be dearly missed by all. A Service for Barry will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 11 Victoria Rd Mount Maunganui on Friday 6 December at 11am. Communications to the Easton family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 4, 2019