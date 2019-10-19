Home

Barry William MILLS

MILLS, Barry William. 17.11.1942-14.10.2019 Passed away peacefully with family by his side. "My love my darling and treasured husband of 54 years there are no words to express how much I miss you. I will carry you always and forever in my heart. Love you." Vera. Treasured dad and father-in-law of Joanne and Neville, Tony and Clare, Nadine and Errol. Loved cheeky poppa of Sophie, Kamal, Xavier, Isla and Madeline. In respect of Barry's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Communications to the Mills family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 19, 2019
