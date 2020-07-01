|
KAPUA, Basil Tuhaka (Cappy). Passed away peacefully on 30th June 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Laurel for 67 years. Treasured father of Pru and Louissa, Geofs, Michele and Craig Higgins. Adored grandfather of Alice and Raymond, Emily and Daniel, Georgia and Thomas. Loving Gopa of Hunter, June, Hope and William. A service is to be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Victoria Road, Mount Maunganui at 12:30pm on Thursday, 2nd July 2020 followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha. Grateful thanks to the caring staff at CHT Bernadette Lifecare. Correspondence to the Kapua family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2020