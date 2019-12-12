|
GROGAN, Bernard George (Bernie). 1932 - 2019 In Tauranga, very peacefully surrounded by his family 11/12/2019. Dearly beloved husband of Sandra, dearly loved father of Matt, Anna, Mike, Jon and their partners. Much loved poppy of his nine grandchildren and soon to be anticipated first grandchild. Brother of Owen. Funeral service to be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd Tauranga on Saturday 14 December at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a Memorial Tree and Bench. Communications to the Grogan family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 12, 2019