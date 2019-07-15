LEARY, Bernard Harold. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on July 13, 2019, aged 87. Dearly beloved husband of Heather for 62 years. Much loved father and friend of Sharon and Ian, Donna, Elizabeth, Kevin and Amanda, and Brendan and Helen. A dearly loved Granddad to his eight grandchildren and Great-Granddad to his six great grandchildren. Much loved brother of Kathleen (dec), John (dec), Eileen (dec), Moira and Brian, and a loved brother-in-law and uncle. A requiem mass for Bernard will be held at St Mary Immaculate Church, corner Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd, Tauranga at 11am on Tuesday July 16 followed by a private cremation. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the many people who have provided such wonderful medical and spiritual care to Bernard during his many years of illness. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 15, 2019