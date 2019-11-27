|
FINDLAY, Bernard Lewis. (Bernie, Mr Fin). Formally of Mt Maunganui, passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd November aged 75 in Hamilton. Loving husband of Jan, adored Dad of Jason (and Carolina), Kerryn (and Neli) and Megan. Much loved Poppa to Maddison, Tabitha and Makenna, loved brother of Katherine, Janet, Louise and the late Michael. Loved son of the late Lewis and Mollie Findlay. Cherished uncle, cousin, friend and teacher. A service for Bernie will be held on Saturday 30 November at Simplicity Bereavement Services, 382 Wairere Drive Te Rapa, Hamilton at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to Parkinsons NZ or Dementia NZ. Any other correspondence to 283 Grandview Road, Western Heights, Hamilton.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 27, 2019