Beth FULCHER

Beth FULCHER Notice
FULCHER, Beth. Passed away peacefully at home in Tauranga, surrounded by her loving family, on 18th May 2020, aged 88. Beloved wife of the late Merv for 65 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sheryl, Murray and Ann, Brian and Libby. Loved Nana to Rochelle and Mark, Emma and Garth, Clay and Jedda, Bradley, and Jessica. Loved Nana of 6 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held when the restrictions are eased. Details to be advised.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 20, 2020
