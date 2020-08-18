|
|
DISNEY, Betty Eileen. 29/12/26 - 16/8/20. In her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond George. Loving mother of Gay and Alan (Queensland), Susan and Gregory (Auckland) and Peter and Jane (Tauranga). Loving grandmother of seven, and great grandmother of eight. Will be greatly missed. Special thanks to all the staff at Bob Owens Retirement Village, and to the Vision West staff of Tauranga for their care and support. A private family service is to be held, with a memorial service at a later date. Communications to the Betty Disney Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 18, 2020