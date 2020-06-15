|
DUNCAN, Beverley (Bev) Dorothy. Passed away on June 13, 2020. Much loved mum and mother in law of Stephen, Debbie, Gina, Stuart and Angela. Dearly loved nana who will be missed by Ethan, Georgia, Isaac, Emma and Joshua. Now at peace and reunited with her best friend and much loved husband Peter Duncan. A service for Bev will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Dee St, Mt Maunganui on Wednesday 17th June at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Messages C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 15, 2020