WOOD, Beverley Ellen. 6 May 1944 - 17 November 2019. Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital. Loved wife of Peter, mother and mother-in- law, to Adrian and Amanda, Julian and Alice, and nana to Talia and Theo. Loved sister of Jocelyn, and daughter of the late Arthur and Iris. "For then I saw through a glass, darkly; but now face to face" A private service of committal will be held. Beverley's friends are invited to share an afternoon tea and remember her, at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Corner Devonport Road and Fourth Avenue Tauranga, on Thursday 21 November at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred posted to Diabetes Society, PO Box 15219, Tauranga. Communication to the Wood Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 20, 2019