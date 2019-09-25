|
|
MATSON, Beverley Joan. Born 28 December 1950. Passed away on 24 September 2019 peacefully at Auckland hospital in the arms of her loving husband and best friend John. Loving mother to Braden and Andrea, Trent and Bonita and many others. Devoted Momma to Kaira, Elijah, and Levi. Great friend to many. A service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 28 September at 12.30pm. Special thanks to all the caring staff of Waikato and Auckland hospitals and to all our friends and family who have journeyed with us over the last 7 months.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 25, 2019