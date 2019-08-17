Home

Beverly Anne DUNCAN

Beverly Anne DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN, Beverly Anne. After a long illness and brave struggle Beverly, aged 82, finally went to sleep on August 13, 2019. Much loved wife of Brian. Mother and mother-in- law of Sue and Derek, Gill and Tim, Andrew and Pam. Gran to Rachael, Taylor, Jarred and Luke. Sister and sister-in- law to Jeanette, Graham and Faye, Selwyn and Adrienne; and a special Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all carers and staff at Acacia Park, Omokoroa and Dr Murray Smith. According to Beverly's wishes, a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 17, 2019
