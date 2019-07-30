Home

PULLEY, Beverly Margaret. Passed away peacefully at Carter House, Te Puke on Sunday 28th July. Loved wife of the late Archie. Loved mother and mother n law of Phillip & Diane, Kaye & Stephen Manson. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you to all the staff at Carter House for the care of Beverly. A memorial service will be held for Beverly at a later date. All correspondence to P.O. Box 11173 Papamoa, Tauranga 3151
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 30, 2019
