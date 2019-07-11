|
KILGOUR, Brenda Maureen. Quietly at home on Sunday 7 July 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Len. Stepmother of Sally (UK). Loved aunt of her nephews Geoffrey and Douglas (UK) and her niece Barbara (USA). Respected friend of many. Our grateful thanks to Miranda Smith Homecare and Waipuna Hospice, for their care of Brenda. In accordance with Brenda's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Communication to the Kilgour Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 11, 2019