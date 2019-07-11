Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda KILGOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Maureen KILGOUR

Add a Memory
Brenda Maureen KILGOUR Notice
KILGOUR, Brenda Maureen. Quietly at home on Sunday 7 July 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Len. Stepmother of Sally (UK). Loved aunt of her nephews Geoffrey and Douglas (UK) and her niece Barbara (USA). Respected friend of many. Our grateful thanks to Miranda Smith Homecare and Waipuna Hospice, for their care of Brenda. In accordance with Brenda's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Communication to the Kilgour Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.